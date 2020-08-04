FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pan American Silver Issued By B. Riley (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$481.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$510.74 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

