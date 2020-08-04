FY2021 Earnings Estimate for KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR in a report released on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ABN Amro raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $54.35 on Monday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

