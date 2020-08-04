FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.25 on Monday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $43.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 685,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 187,259 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,106,000 after acquiring an additional 175,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 209,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at $914,376.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

