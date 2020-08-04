FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CyrusOne Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.12.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $83.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 461,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,606,000 after acquiring an additional 276,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,737.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,096. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

