FY2020 EPS Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a research report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $177.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VAR. BTIG Research increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $133.00 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.30.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $175.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

