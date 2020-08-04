Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. Funko had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

