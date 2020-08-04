Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.
Shares of FCX opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $258,339,000 after purchasing an additional 654,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $152,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,001 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,921,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,553,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
