Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of FCX opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $258,339,000 after purchasing an additional 654,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $152,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,001 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,921,311 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,553,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

