Franco Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franco Nevada to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.52. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.