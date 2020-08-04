Fortis Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

FTS stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 158,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $5,683,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,823,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,959,000 after purchasing an additional 118,689 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

