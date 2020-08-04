Fortis Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.33.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$54.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$41.52 and a twelve month high of C$59.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$52.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.99%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

