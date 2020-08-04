FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FORM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.30.

FormFactor stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

