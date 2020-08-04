Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.73.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

