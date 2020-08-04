Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Holdings Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

FLO stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

