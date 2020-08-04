Flowers Foods (FLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLO opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

