FLIR Systems (FLIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect FLIR Systems to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect FLIR Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

