Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

FIVN opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. Five9 has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $130.22.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $2,243,108.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,783 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,752. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,702,000 after purchasing an additional 231,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,661,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Five9 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,495,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Five9 by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 460,646 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

