Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

