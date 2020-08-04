Fiserv (FISV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $3,024,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

