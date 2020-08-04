First Quadrant L P CA Buys Shares of 1,073 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.23.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

