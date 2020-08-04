First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.70.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.