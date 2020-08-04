First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TSE:FR opened at C$17.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.33. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.32.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.57 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,665,950. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,222.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,712.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

