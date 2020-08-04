First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

First Interstate Bancsystem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Interstate Bancsystem has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $260,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $68,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,376.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

