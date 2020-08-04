First Community Bankshares Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $346.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

