First Commonwealth Financial to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

FCF stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $772.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Piper Sandler lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,073.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

