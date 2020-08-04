First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
FCNCA stock opened at $418.49 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.83 and its 200-day moving average is $406.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.
