First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FCNCA stock opened at $418.49 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.83 and its 200-day moving average is $406.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $1,537,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $1,778,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.