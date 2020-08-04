FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on FireEye from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 78.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: FinTech

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.