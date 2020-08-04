Financial Institutions, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Financial Institutions in a report released on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.72 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Financial Institutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $238.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.