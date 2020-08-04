Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after purchasing an additional 780,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828,846 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,111,000 after acquiring an additional 66,218 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,846,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of FITB opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

