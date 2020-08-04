FedNat (FNHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. FedNat had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $115.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. On average, analysts expect FedNat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. FedNat has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedNat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

