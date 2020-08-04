FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

