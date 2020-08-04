Extreme Networks (EXTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $892,934 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

