Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.75.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. Exponent has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $604,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,568.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $639,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,070 shares of company stock worth $4,545,523. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,212,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.