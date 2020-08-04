ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.20-0.40 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.20-0.40 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut ExlService to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.