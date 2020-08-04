Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 7,170,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XELA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.