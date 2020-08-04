Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Everspin Technologies has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.06-0.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

MRAM opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $36,780.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,255.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 17,561 shares of company stock valued at $115,132 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

