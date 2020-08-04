Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

WTRG opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

