Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE:PB opened at $55.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

