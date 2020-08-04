Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million.

KRNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of KRNY opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.66. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

