Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Denny’s Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Denny’s stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $460.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,370 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

