Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

MDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

