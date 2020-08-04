Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 151,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,618 shares of company stock worth $6,157,414. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $162.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

