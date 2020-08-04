Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) PT Lowered to $3.00

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its target price reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s current price.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 217,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 192,946 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

