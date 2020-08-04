Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 694.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 21.9% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $2,425,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.