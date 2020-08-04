Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EIDX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.30.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $40.98 on Friday. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $66.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a current ratio of 16.97.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

