Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EDIT opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $36.78.
In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
