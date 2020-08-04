Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.