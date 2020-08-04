Eaton’s (ETN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eaton by 18.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Eaton by 47.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.