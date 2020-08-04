E.B. Tucker Acquires 1,000 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) Director E.B. Tucker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,801,146.80.

E.B. Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, E.B. Tucker purchased 1,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.73. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd has a 1 year low of C$4.06 and a 1 year high of C$10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.69. The stock has a market cap of $260.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

