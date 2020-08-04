Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $825.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.