DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $52.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Citigroup lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.