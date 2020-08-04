DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $52.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
