Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,051,000. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 21.1% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 6,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

